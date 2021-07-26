When reading The Kerrville Daily Times, I was saddened to read there have been 16 people admitted to the hospital due to COVID. This is disheartening, as our cases had been next to nothing.

This also goes to show that COVID is not ready to leave just yet, especially if you are not vaccinated. 

