What a great concert put on by The New Buddy Holly Band Saturday night (May 8)! I have been following this band and enjoying them ever since they played at The Point Theatre 10 years ago. Now, they have added David Isadore, a very talented artist who does percussion, plays sax and also a mean flute. Ruben Exum is a sensational singer who performed with the band Saturday night. He also was in their show at The Point.
This band made me feel young again and brought back so many happy memories to this old girl.
