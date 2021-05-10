I don’t write letters to the editor but a story with the headline “Texas GOP’s Voting Restriction bill passes House” caught my eye. It has no byline and is not in the opinions section, yet it is obviously an opinion. The story is totally opinion and not news. Please be more careful to put such blatant opinion pieces in the opinion section where they belong.
Tom Givens, Ingram
