Letter to the Editor Kerrville VA fast, efficient with COVID vaccine Feb 22, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I’d like to give a big shoutout to all the health care folks at our Kerrville VA hospital. Got my COVID shots there and was very impressed by the fast and efficient service. They are truly “Angels on the ground!” Michael Bradish, Ingram Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fast Kerrville Va Shoutout Folks Hospital Health Care Service × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times BusinessLink February 2021 BusinessLink February 2021 Upcoming Events Feb 22 Heart O' The Hills Lions Club Mon, Feb 22, 2021 CST Feb 23 Grief Support Group Tue, Feb 23, 2021 Feb 24 A Course in Miracles Wed, Feb 24, 2021 CST Feb 24 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Feb 24, 2021 CST Mar 1 Kerr County Woodcarvers Mon, Mar 1, 2021 CST TRENDING NOW City of Kerrville: 'Travel will remain very difficult to near impossible across Kerr County' City offers update on power, water Residents experience outages, controlled and uncontrolled Low food, gas supplies have people scrambling Boil water notice still in effect, power out for some Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll WEATHER POLL: With cold weather on the horizon, what sounds good to eat? You voted: Popcorn Tacos Pizza Chili Chicken Noodle Soup Chips Seafood Something on the grill Ice cream because I like it cold all the time Jambalaya I could care less, give me summer already Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.