The letter from Charles Motheral [The Kerrville Daily Times, Weekend, Jan. 23-24, page 4] hit the nail on the head: the incompetent individuals who are in charge here have completely dropped the ball. Despite your editorial defending them and their pathetic excuses in the article on the front page, there is no excuse for Kerrville to be unable to together vaccinate [sic] when neighboring communities half the size of Kerrville are receiving it. I believe some recall elections, some firings and/or resignations are in order.
Eddie Pinson, Kerrville
