Citizens of the United States of America, can I have your attention for a moment? Can we be a sovereign nation with open borders where right before our eyes we are being invaded through Mexico. The identity of these people is up for grabs.
Think about this: Many will migrate or be bussed by our current administration in the middle of the night to Somewhere, USA. If there are single women, their destiny is questionable. If they are children, they will migrate into our public schools that are financed by homeowner taxes that were intended for our own citizens. If they are males, they either go to work on farms that used to acquire such workers through temporary passes. Others may have made contact with the illegal drug cartels to improve drug distribution in our major cities.
