I feel that I would be remiss if I did not express my gratitude towards Belks’ 12 Days of Christmas Gift Card Giveaway. Not only was the store manager friendly and accommodating, but the entire staff was joyful and helpful, even at 8 (o’clock) in the morning.
In these recent years of higher prices of gas and groceries, the generosity of Belks Department Store was a huge Christmas miracle for me. You put a little excitement in my days. Thank you.
