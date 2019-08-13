Hypocrisy is rampant in a society that doesn’t value life, where people are not held accountable
So now there have been more mass shootings, the killing of innocent lives—two deadly incidents within 24 hours. And people are going nuts, screaming about guns and gun laws—they are even blaming the president.
Do you see a common theme here? Nobody is held accountable anymore.
So these last two shooters have probably never been held accountable for anything in their lives (like how most kids seem to grow up these days) and now, after these horrible crimes, in which THEY are the ones responsible, they are STILL not held accountable! Everything and everyone is to blame except the actual killers.
Yes, mental illness must play a part in this, as ‘normal’ people do not engage in such atrocities.
Can you imagine being so evil as to indiscriminately kill lots of people — innocent people who have done nothing to deserve such a fate?
Oh wait — isn’t that what abortion is? The indiscriminate killing of innocent life?
These days, they are even killing babies right after birth! Who is next — the elderly, the handicapped and the poor? Probably!
Look folks, we can’t have it both ways. We are either going to be a society that values life — all life — or a society who doesn’t. Isn’t it just a tad hypocritical to be fighting for the ‘right’ to kill an innocent unborn baby but then screaming about these mass shootings?
But then, hypocrisy is a way of life now here in America! They call it “progressive.”
Cynthia McBride, Mountain Home
