We are a United States in spite of our diversity. We are united in supporting the personal rights of every unique, individual citizen in the U.S.A. This is clearly stated in The Bill of Rights of our Constitution. It applies equally to our state and local governments, as well as to our federal government.
Therefore, our government (federal, state, local) must not take sides on issues relating to personal rights. Our government must not be biased. It represents all the people. Therefore, it needs to support freedom of choice. For example: It needs to support gas and electricity equally, and let the people make their own choices.
