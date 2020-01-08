MIT did a graph of human development, starting thousands of years B.C.
Our activity proceeded along as a flat line, very little variation for thousands of years, until a sudden spike straight up: the Industrial Revolution. Human beings rejected limitations of their minds to imagine new things.
In a November program on “Frontline,” Lee Kai-fu, former head of Google China, listed three inventions that changed the entire world: the steam engine, electricity and the computer revolution. Emerging now is another of equal magnitude: artificial intelligence (AI) — going beyond the cognitive process of our brains with dramatically better results.
The world was shocked to awareness by a 2016 contest between the world champion of Go, an incredibly complex ancient Chinese board game, and AlphaGo prepared by Google. The game involves deep learning of neural networks of the brain and is revered in the Far East. Google’s AI machine digested Go’s rules and a database of historical games. It then, to the complete bewilderment of the champion player, created moves never before seen in thousands of years of play and won 4 of 5 games.
Artificial intelligence involves machines that analyze far more data than any human brain can and teach themselves to predict outcomes. To lose to a Google machine was unthinkable; China set a goal to catch the U.S. in AI by 2025 and lead the world by 2030. They have 10 times the amount of data to use. The Chinese already shop using face recognition, not credit cards, and it takes about 8 seconds to receive approval for a loan.
China’s rapid progress rivaling the U.S. is due to authoritarian capitalism combined with an innovative tech sector, two things once thought incompatible.
AI promises to reshape every aspect of life. There are many positives. AI analysis of a progression of mammograms from “no cancer found” to the point of detection may learn to spot cancer earlier, when it’s very treatable. It may also help avoid unnecessary breast surgeries (I didn’t know there were any). Always, AI improves efficiency, doing more with fewer workers.
White collar work — HR, payroll, finance, traders, telemarketers, customer service, analysts — can most easily be replaced by software. Women hold a high percentage of those jobs.
Blue collar work requiring hand-eye coordination is harder for IT, but rapid progress is happening with self-driving trucks — now being tested on Interstate 10. China is building sensors into new highways to facilitate self-driving cars. Ultimately, self-driving will be safer, and trucks operating 24 hours will cut costs.
However, insufficient thought has been given to the human costs of this new world, coming at us like it or not. Tech people say new technology always causes people to worry about jobs, but they find them elsewhere. Maybe! Oxford University researchers did a study of potentially automatable U.S. jobs and arrived at a stunning 47%! That is unprecedented!
The heartland of America has already suffered. Some of it was due to jobs moved overseas, but more because of new technology. A former UAW president witnessed car manufacturing shift to robots, leaving behind a blighted wasteland. He’s greatly worried — for our country and for the world. Technology enables factories to increase production with less labor.
When I think of my own working life — small family farm, hand-sorting college grade cards, secretarial shorthand and typing, helping my journalist husband send news by telegraph, stay-at-home mom, piano teacher, columnist — most of our way of working and living was made obsolete by technology of greater efficiency and speed.
Is it really an improvement? We didn’t accomplish as much, but the pace was slower and one income supported a family, so mom could stay home. If this new technology eliminates 47% of our jobs, what then for middle class families?
A life-threatening illness for Lee Kai-fu caused him to question years of being a workaholic for Google — how many important family events he missed! He too worries about the future effects of AI: “The best role for AI in the future is to free humans and resources for well-paying jobs in caregiving and creative fields — jobs that deserve far more compensation and status than they currently have. Instead of taking away jobs and purpose, AI can help humans focus on what they do best.”
It seems unlikely the status of those jobs will change but, if we’re making lots of jobs unnecessary, others must somehow be found. It won’t be good if we make ourselves obsolete.
