I was very surprised at the honesty shown in Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris’s remarks regarding the library. He said, “This is not about banning books or free speech. This is about the city leadership supporting the library marching to the beat of the American Library Association, a leftist organization.”
In other words, the controversy with the Library has nothing to do with the books, banning the books, issues covered in those books, or how those issues were portrayed, it is simply due to the fact that someone dares express a political opinion contrary to Commissioner Harris’s own view of how the world should operate.
