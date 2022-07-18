Mr. (Niel) Powers’ attempt to shift the blame for our current woes (in his letter to the editor in the June 28 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) doesn’t work when you have an executive branch heck-bent on replacing reliable, cheap and efficient petroleum energy with expensive, inefficient and unreliable wind and solar power.
Our high inflation and gas prices are a direct result of the Democrats insane, stupid and irresponsible green energy policy. Democrats for the last hundred years have ruined every good economy they got their hands on, or made bad economies worse. Every time.
