What began in 1933 with 19 Tivy High School students from C.E. Freeman Future Farmers of America class has become the 5th largest stock show in Texas and the largest stock show in Texas that is totally managed and operated by volunteers. The 76th Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show brings approximately 1,700 students and their livestock, hundreds of visitors and thousands of dollars to our community. The show has had different names and different locations since its beginnings; and, has had a continual run each year since 1944.
The weeklong Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show kicked off at 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10 with the 16th Annual Cowboy Breakfast produced and hosted by the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau. The event was held indoors at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Primary sponsors for the breakfast included Peterson Health, the Rotary Club of Kerrville and the Kerrville Convention &Visitors Bureau. Mayor Bill Blackburn provided the invocation, the Colors were presented by Tivy High School Air Force JROTC Color Guard, under the command of Cadet Lt. Colonel Catlin Jones, and Tivy FFA student Cayla Wilson sang the National Anthem.
The event experienced a major upgrade this year with contributions made by new sponsor, Pioneer Flour Mills, who provided biscuits, gravy and pancake mix combined with sausage supplied by Opa’s Smoked Meats and smoked by Richard Taylor. Thanks to the employees of MG Building Supply, who cook the breakfast each year. EntertainMart and Pax Coffee and Goods donated the coffee. Hot chocolate, orange juice and water were provided by the Kerr Country Fair Queen’s Court. Hunt-Ingram Gas provided propane used to cook the breakfast.
Three activities create excitement for attendees, beginning with 10 area businesses providing “goat milking” teams competing against each other. Winning team this year was Grant Baehre and Pete Calderon representing Security State Bank. Milk goats were provided by Nuluv Nubians.
Elected officials participate in the ever-popular Cow-Chip Toss, a competition between Kerr County Commissioners Court, headed up by Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly competing against the Kerrville City Council Members with Mayor Bill Blackburn leading the charge for the City. Commissioner Don Harris won the Commissioner’s bout and Mayor pro tem Judy Eychner won the City Council bout. The Toss-Off between Commissioner Harris and Council Member Eychner took several “tosses” before Commissioner Harris made the winning throw.
For the second year in a row, students participated in the “Bouncy Horse Race,” sponsored by Fore Premier Properties.
FFA and 4-H students participating in the Stock Show this week finalized the program by introducing themselves and told the audience which events they were participating in.
