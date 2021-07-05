I read with interest the front page article in The Kerrville Daily Times about Kerrville Independent School District teacher retention. Having known several teachers who have left KISD in the past, it’s not the pay that causes them to look elsewhere; it’s the KISD administration and their heavy-handed, micromanagement tactics.
There is a strong case of bullying going on within the management — management who are meant to be leaders and developers of the teachers who care so dearly about their children and about doing a good job. KISD management that is all about control, and “clicks” will not keep teachers long, no matter what the pay.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
