Ms. Jill Wiggins (in her guest opinion column in the Tuesday, March 22, edition of The Kerrville Daily Times titled “Will you be on the right side of history?”) suggests that Americans shouldn’t mind paying “painful gas prices” while we wear our blue and yellow ribbons to show solidarity with Ukraine. Higher gas prices, food shortages and other “sacrifices” are a small price for Americans to pay.
Americans have already been pummeled by the COVID shutdowns, the highest rate of inflation in 40 years, and our war monger politicians on both sides blowing trillions of dollars in failed wars and leaving $85 billion of military equipment with the Taliban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.