It is not very often that both parties are asking you to ‘not’ vote for a candidate, but Robert Morrow is that candidate in the upcoming May runoff election against Lani Popp. Both ran as Republicans, but Morrow is a self-proclaimed Libertarian. According to those opposing him, “he is a Trump ‘hater’, uses vulgar language, shows topless women on social media, and uses the ‘n’ word”. The Travis County GOP openly opposes him and I would urge the Kerr County GOP to do the same.
While I have retired from banking and my wife and I have moved to Buda, we share the same SBOE (State Board of Education) District 5. I urge you to put out the word on this guy and let’s keep him out of politics altogether, but especially off the board that chooses our children’s and grandchildren’s school curriculum.
