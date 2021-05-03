Texans deserve far better leadership than we have received for the last 20-plus years. Under the stewardship of our elected Republican leaders Texas has moved backwards in all ratings of quality of life measures except the economy.
Particularly alarming is how far we have dropped in terms of quality of public education. We now rank 39th and have declined almost every year since 2000. Many of our fellow red states that once lagged behind now surpass us.
