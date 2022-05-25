As the people of Texas process the tragedy that occurred in Uvalde on Tuesday, I was astounded to learn that both Texas U.S. senators and the Texas governor will be joining the twice impeached former U.S. president in addressing the NRA at their annual convention in Houston on Friday afternoon.
All three of these elected officials from our state were holding their same offices just four years ago, when eight children and two teachers were murdered at a school in Santa Fe. Although they all offered their most sincere thoughts and prayers after the Santa Fe tragedy, not one of them has taken any action to prevent yesterday’s horrible events.
