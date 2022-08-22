The weekend, Aug. 20 issue of The Kerrville Daily Times carried a report of animal abuse of a puppy. Regrettably, that was one of many such reports the paper has reported over the last few years. I realize our law enforcement agencies are overburdened, our veterinary community challenged (...), and our rescue agencies are overwhelmed. All are doing great work, but (...) I hope that this horrific practice can be somehow addressed and minimized.
I am far from qualified to speak to the underlying causes of abuse of the elderly, children, women and animals. Many abusers were abused themselves or get some incomprehensible pleasure from hurting others. Animals feel pain just like humans. They have good hearts, are loving and loyal to a fault. Why do people acquire animals if they will not treat them humanely? (...)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.