A Toast
...To Ingram City Hall staff and the city council, for recently passing a balanced budget without raising the property tax rate.
...To Kerr County-area peace officers, prosecutors working in the offices of the 198th and 216th District Attorney’s offices, 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson and 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams, for their hard work that culminated in guilty pleas and just sentencings this month, including those involving multi-decade prison sentences for a hard-drug dealer and a child molester.
...To Kerr County officials who were involved in the recent creation and funding of a new personnel position — assistant veterans service officer — to help veterans understand and take advantage of the benefits owed to them for serving their country.
