It’s almost a daily occurrence for millions of people worldwide to have an online scam pulled on them, and the reality is these scams will never go away.
Technology makes it easy and there are a lot of people out there who just don’t pay attention.
So, when Bill Morgan brought our attention to a Facebook scam that targeted him, we were grateful that he not only called the Kerrville Police Department, but he also let us know because he felt it was important to get the word out.
He’s right. Part of combating scammers is vigilance, and there are resources that are more readily available than people think. The Federal Trade Commission has a website aimed at preventing fraud and scams. Facebook, along with other social media sites, has sites dedicated to protecting its users.
In the case of Morgan, a friend’s Facebook account was compromised, leading to a scammer approaching Morgan for money. Morgan was wise enough to know something was up, but he also admitted that it seemed legit at first.
In the first six months of 2019, Texans reported more than 18,000 cases of imposter fraud, similar to what Morgan experienced, according to FTC data. In 2018, Texans reported more than 72,000 cases of fraud around debt collection.
Most of the money lost in these scams is about $350, but it’s still a big loss for anyone of any age. Nationally, the FTC reports, that 1-in-5 people will fall victim to an imposter scam.
The FTC reports that fraud involving Social Security or the IRS is one of the most common — costing Americans millions of lost dollars — but increasingly there is a surprising twist to their actions — they still use the telephone. That’s right, 69 percent of imposter scams in 2018 were perpetrated over the phone.
As we mentioned, Morgan did the right thing when he decided something wasn’t right with the conversation he was having with his “friend” over Facebook. It was too good to be true, and the misspelled words and poor grammar seemed odd. So, he turned it over to the police.
“We are always looking out for new twists on old favorites,” Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb said.
So, the Kerrville Police is on your side here, but be on the lookout for these scams, and if something seems odd, hang up, or end the chat. Never share your information without really knowing what’s going on.
Be careful out there.
