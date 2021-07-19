The editorial “Forget, for a moment, the Alamo. Remember the First Amendment” that appeared in the Austin American-Statesman and was published by the Daily Times on July 13, accused Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of “real censorship” and “stifling free speech” by causing the cancellation of an event at the Bullock Texas State History Museum on July 1, described as a “virtual panel discussion” of the book, “Forget the Alamo.”
It is reported that the book was released on June 8. Patrick’s action, therefore, did not censor the publication of the book; it appears to have caused the cancelation of a promotional event at which there was to be an “online discussion” of the book. If that constituted censorship, it is surprising that there have not been media reports of the authors taking legal action.
