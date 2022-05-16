Unable to biologically birth a child himself, Steven Lehman (in his May 10 letter to the editor in the Kerrville Daily Times) has absolutely no conception (pun intended) of the intricate biological and psychological ramifications of pregnancy or being forced into a nine-month-long sentence against his will regardless of the potential risks to his health. No man in this country has any business making decisions for a woman that will have significant physical and mental changes on a woman that men cannot possibly comprehend.
Perhaps we should pass a law instead, that all men are required to have a vasectomy until such time that they are emotionally and financially mature enough to handle such a big responsibility? (...) At least vasectomies are reversible. The repercussions from a child forced to have a baby, not so much.
