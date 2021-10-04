A couple weeks ago I wrote in to congratulate Rep. Andrew Murr and Gov. Greg Abbott for finally passing a solid election integrity law.
However, now that the details of the new Election Integrity Law signed by Abbott have come out, we find out that acts of election fraud (e.g. ineligible voting, duplicate voting, voting a ballot belonging to another person and fraudulent marking of ballots) that were second-degree felonies are now only Class A misdemeanors. Apparently, this happened by subjugating the better Senate Bill 7 that had passed the Senate to the weaker House Bill 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.