I sent this letter to our city government asking about public health plans re: Corvid-19:
The Coronavirus is a salient issue for my family as my pregnant daughter, reared in Kerrville, lives part time in Milan, Italy (she also has a Kerrville home) and is currently restricted to an urban apartment with two preschool-aged boys.
Milan has literally shut down, she and her husband are watching their family wellbeing threatened because of the virus, and that virus is now exhibiting signs of being a community-wide infection in the USA (California patient identified in a small community hospital without known exposure).
There are active Coronavirus infections from that cruise ship now housed in San Antonio — inevitably it will go “into the wild” throughout Texas as well. We’re at risk in Kerrville — especially with our geriatric-skewed population.
Is there a plan in place? Great Britain states the likelihood of lengthy school closures and Japan has already implemented extreme measures. The USA local communities are probably the best government units to implement protective measures given the federal government’s lack of pandemic specialists (fired in the recent past by the current president).
The elderly male in my home is in a highly vulnerable category, likely to succumb to this novel evolved virus. My daughter is trapped in an urban apartment with small children. My concerns are real — and impacting my family now.
I desperately hope Kerrville City government has a public health plan. We’re depending on you.
Kathleen Bryson, Kerrville
