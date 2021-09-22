This letter is in response to several letters (recently published in The Kerrville Daily Times) speaking out about the new Texas Abortion Law and women’s rights. (...)
I have fought for women’s rights in corporate America for over 40 years. As a female leader in major corporations such as Tyson Foods and Mrs. Smiths back in the 1980s and ’90s, you had to work two to three times harder than your male counterparts just to get and keep your job. I fought for equality of pay and benefits at both companies and made significant headway.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
