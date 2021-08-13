Tuesday’s (Aug. 10) article (in The Kerrville Daily Times) regarding the uptick of COVID patients in Peterson Hospital was concerning, especially the difficulties of acquiring adequate nursing staff and space to accommodate the influx of patients.
It’s apparent our hospital needs help now. We cannot rely on help from the surrounding area, as all are facing the same problem. If our county has $10 million in relief funds available, pending only a grant administrator to release those funds, heaven and earth should be moved to employ that administrator. Can it be any more difficult than finding the skilled nurses? I hope that (Kerr County) Judge Robert Kelly and associates are giving it that degree of effort.
