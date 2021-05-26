It seems Mr. (Stephen) Lehman is still trying to convince readers that local candidates should have a political label. The latest letter (published in the May 15 weekend edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) lacks evidence to support the argument. Peppering a letter with terms such as, “radical socialism,” “killing of babies,” “editing the news,” etc., does nothing to support the writer’s claim. Those are well-known and time-worn dog whistles.
Putting a party affiliation on a candidate might be appropriate for a national or state-wide election, but cities and counties are in a different class. Why? Because here is where we live and work. Our family and friends live here, our kids go to school here. Not Washington, D.C. or Austin. Local government determines what happens in our daily lives, now and in the future.
