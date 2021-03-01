Upon further thought, I came to a possible solution to the past problem. The weather that happened had been predicted for several hours, even days prior to its arrival. What would have helped and possibly alleviated the impending crisis was to start up all the gas-fired plants, get them ginning, gas wells on, problems identified. To do this, the unreliable renewable source would be shut in or diminished. If they were needed and if they could work, let them be the peaking power instead of the baseload power.
