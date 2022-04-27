I want to thank and send a “Bravo” to Judge Robert Kelly and Commissioner Beck Gipson (Kerr County Precinct 2) for their good decisions that will benefit all of us. I believe you have given fair consideration to various opinions on the use of federal funds and will continue to serve the best interests of our community.
Dolores Schroeder, Kerrville
