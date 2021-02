Bonus Biscuit Recipe

This biscuit recipe was sent in by Betty Sue Baker. Thank you, Betty!

2 cup sifted flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

4 tablespoons and 1 teaspoon lard

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup buttermilk

Sift dry ingredients together. Work in lard with fingers until mixture resembles corn meal. Stir in buttermilk. (My sister-in-law always creates a "well" shape in center of mixture before pouring in the buttermilk.)

Turn dough on floured board and knead only until dough can be rolled.

Roll out ½-inch thick and cut with floured cutter, ½-inch thick.

Pick the top of each biscuit with a fork.

Bake at 450 degrees for 8 minutes.

Yield: 16 biscuits