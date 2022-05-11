Byron York’s column is nothing but a partisan rant. No “decree” was given and President Joe Biden said nothing. The assistant secretary for health has issued a set of definitions of available treatments for gender-issue treatment. Nothing was recommended for anyone.
Is Mr. York suggesting there be laws against such treatments? Shall committees determine what response a parent gives to their child who has gender confusion?
