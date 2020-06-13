Your editorial “Harley can’t have it both ways” doesn’t make sense.The voters knew exactly who Harley was when they voted for him. If their opinion has changed they will get an opportunity to vote for someone else. That’s the way the system works. Harley has been an outspoken radio personality in this area for decades. He’s never pretended to be anything else. So, Harley does get to have it both ways at least until the next election.
Gary Broach, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.