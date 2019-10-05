2020 presidential race may be the most uncivil in a long time
Dear Kerrville and Country, many people subscribe to the belief Hillary Clinton will be announcing her candidacy for president.
For those who are interested, please become active to support your current president.
This 2020 election may prove to be the most radicalized and less-than-civil since, well, some time ago.
Thank you for reading and for your gracious and civil replies.
Steve Sugulas, Kerrville
City, consider working on NE corner of Junction, Harper
The city might want to rework the northeast corner of junction and harper. The concrete work makes it a tight turn in a pickup. I’ve already seen tire tracks from an 18 wheeler about 2 to 3 feet up on the sidewalk. That’s a main direction to I-10 — gonna be tough for any trailers or motor homes.
I really appreciate the new layout and amount of news in the paper now it takes me a lot longer than 1 minute to read now. Thank you.
Mark Jewett, Kerrville
Letter writer is incorrect about violence; restricting gun rights will not solve gun crime
Mr. Shelton, in his Sept. 23 letter, is wrong when he states that “the type of gun and magazine capacity is directly related to the number of casualties.” I acknowledge that he is talking about the relatively few people shot in mass shootings, compared to the many more handgun assaults in any major city in a given week, but perspective is required for a meaningful conversation.
He is also wrong that it is impossible to accurately predict who will engage in violence. You can statistically rule out NRA members, religious conservatives and Concealed Carry permit holders from being profiled for violent crime. Poverty, mental illness, hate groups and liberalism will all factor statistically to those likely to engage in violent crime. Just look at members of Antifa or victims of Trump derangement syndrome.
Mr. Shelton also failed to connect the dots that some of the largest Democrat-run cities are in red states. As he acknowledges that rural areas have less crime than cities, then cities are the problem, not red states.
Liberal social policies mired millions of black-Americans in poverty, who had previously been progressing toward the middle-class, at about the same time Mr. Shelton claims murder and rape statistics started to climb in the early ’60s. Coincidentally, this is also the same time many liberal baby-boomers were coming of age to protest the Vietnam war.
Only 15 percent of mass shootings involved high-capacity magazines or misnamed assault weapons. The first mass shooting involving a semi-automatic rifle did not occur until 2012. The AR-15 has been around since 1959. The type of gun is not the problem. Restricting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens will not address the problems of gun crime or mass shootings.
Fred Fraley, Kerrville
Giving Voice Chorus
Every Wednesday between 1:30-2:30 p.m., the sound of joyful voices fills the air of the First United Methodist Church on Thompson Drive.
The chorus consists of the elderly and their caregivers. I live at the Villagio of Kerrville and get to attend with Robin, our life enrichment coordinator. There is a piano accompanist and a soulful music leader.
We sing songs of praise, familiar folks songs and upbeat show tunes. My favorite song we sang was “When the Saints Go Marching In.” This is one of my most treasured songs, because it was played at my father’s funeral. My father was a big fan of Louis Armstrong and owned all his records.
I also enjoyed singing “The Yellow Rose of Texas” and “Peace Like a River.”
We close each session with “Happy Trails,” a song made famous by Roy Rogers and Dale Evans.
Beth Bradley, Kerrville
