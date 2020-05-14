Regarding the weekend edition, May 2-3 2020, Hits and Misses — Seems to me that The Times editorial board is allowing its political bias to leak out.
"Abbott clearly rolled the dice in order to appease the growing restlessness of his political base in order to reopen the states economy.”
Appease his political base, really? Look around, I think you will find folks of every political bent who want to go back to work whether they own their own business or not.
If your board believes this was why he opened the states right to do business a crack, they have been inside way too long. The closure has affected everyone in some way, Democrats, Republicans and independents alike. Sorry but this was a miss on your part. The gap in our country between folks continues to widen and statements like this just adds fuel to the fire of separation.
Chuck Motheral, Kerrville
