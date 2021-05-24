Roman Garcia was extremely right to expect the Kerrville city council to solicit applicants for the position of the new city manager of Kerrville. It is astounding that 19-year-old Roman knows about proper hiring procedures and the other council members do not seem to know the proper ones.
Why do we have so-called mature people on the city council, when they cannot use solid business common sense in conducting city business?
