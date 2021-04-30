I am a conservative, but when I helped at Friday’s early voting, I first walked casually around the parking lot to the Democrats’ tent.
I questioned Baby Boomer Mary E. Summerlin about the $600,000 the city had paid to renovate the Arcadia Theater. She said that all programs were open to anyone. On the contrary, the sign out front of the theater lists memberships that run from $250 to over $2,500 per year. [...]
- This is a good sign for our state's economy and political culture.
- Our state should remain the way it is.
- It's good as long as Texas doesn't become like other states.
- It won't affect me one way or another.
- I prefer to wait and see how it goes.
- None of these.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.