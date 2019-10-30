The Kerr County Commissioners Court’s decision to hold a large public hearing about its action to close the county’s animal shelter on Saturday is the right one, but it should have happened initially rather than on Nov. 18.
Still, the decision to move the Commissioners Court meeting from the courthouse to the Hill Country Youth Event Center demonstrates the commissioners are listening to their constituents, who have been vocal in their opposition of the court’s decision to reduce hours at the shelter.
This is the right move and was summed up perfectly by Commissioner Jonathan Letz: “I think a forum where we just hear from our public is worthwhile, but I don’t want to get into a debate situation. I would like to have input from the community as to what they think.”
Since the decision, a wave of outrage has swept through the community about the Saturday closure and about how commissioners handled the process. While the commissioners’ intention was about reducing the costs of labor associated with the shelter, their choice to hatch this plan in closed session rightfully enveloped the court in a cloud of suspicion of their own doing.
The good news here is that the commissioners are moving forward with listening to their constituents. One idea they should reject was posited by Commissioner Harley David Belew, who urged people to select a spokesperson in order to minimize repetitive comments. The commissioners should make the time to hear every voice on the subject — that is their job. Residents who care to speak at public meetings are sacrificing their own time to do it, while commissioners are paid for their time.
At the same time, we would also encourage those who don’t support the county’s decision to at least listen to the concerns of the commissioners when it comes to being prudent with taxpayer money. We believe that the commissioners take the county’s financial issues seriously and will be good stewards of the funding that must be allocated to ensure a quality of life we expect here. Sometimes those decisions are difficult.
What the commissioners decided could have been handled better, we still reject the idea about the need for closed session, but we’re supportive of this move forward to have a meeting at 6 p.m. that will accommodate as many voices as possible.
