All I can say is thank you to Eddie Pinson (for his letter in the Tuesday, Nov. 169 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) in regard to the crazy letter written by Elizabeth Bradley (in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 edition). I couldn’t have said it better. Any person saying President Joe Biden is doing a good job has got to (have) dementia.
After living here in Kerrville for several years, I am not surprised at some of the articles, letters and opinions printed by The Kerrville Daily Times, because they lean far left and print only one side of most stories. The whole (mainstream media) is far-left and so liberal they can’t seem to see reality and think for themselves. They follow the lead without asking questions. (...)
