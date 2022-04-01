In reading the article in The Kerrville Daily Times March 29 edition, I was gobsmacked when I read that one of our city leaders was questioning why the courthouse was lit in blue and yellow, and why the American flag was being flown at half staff. I guess this calls for some “reteaching.”
The courthouse was lit in blue and yellow to show solidarity, support and honor for the people of Ukraine. Many, many people, including children, have been killed due to Vladimir Putin’s atrocities by his Russian soldiers. Many, many people have been displaced and forced to evacuate to other countries because of this crazy, lunatic man who seems to resemble Hitler because of his actions.
