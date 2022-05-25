What a shame that Ron Buchert’s column (in the Tuesday, May 24, edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) on the run-off election for Precinct 2 commissioner ran on May 24, Election Day. His well-presented contrast of the two candidates would have been very helpful to the large number of residents who voted early.
Perhaps the column was not available for publication before or during early voting. What a shame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.