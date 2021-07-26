Our county is only 35% fully vaccinated for COVID. If you care about your immediate family, please get vaccinated. If you care about your church family, please get vaccinated. If you care about our first responders, please get vaccinated.
I truly thought the folks in our community cared about each other, but that does not appear to be the case.
