Dear Paul Anderson, Thank you for your letter on lack of shopping in Kerrville as well as seeing the need for more upscale restaurants in our town.
My biggest complaint is lack of entertainment. Young families in Kerrville have little to nothing to as fun and family time.
The bowling alley was torn down to build another bank. Which by the way is a whole other story in itself.
Sure we have a wonderful pool but it’s only in use two and a half months of the year.
Free movies in the park on summer nights but who wants to sit out in 90-degree heat and fight mosquitoes?
Middle income families can’t afford so many summer activities that are offered. A movie occasionally is nice but not every weekend.
A bowling alley would be great and affordable for middle income families. A miniature golf course would be great as well.
The holiday banners around town were catchy. Stay, Shop, Play. But I kept wondering where is there to play?
I hope the city will give this some consideration. I would love to fund these projects but I’m still trying to win the lottery.
