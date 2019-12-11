Who has seen the annual Subaru “Share the Love” commercials? The commercials have provided a great view into the reason they support a few specific nonprofit organizations annually. This year, once again, Meals on Wheels America is one of those organizations.
A local partnership with North Park Subaru at Dominion allows our Dietert Center Meals on Wheels program an opportunity to receive much-needed funds to assure that no senior in Kerrville goes hungry.
Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities. So, if you are in the market for a new Subaru, please be sure to check the box for Meals on Wheels.
Over the past 11 years, Subaru has donated more than $145 million to its charity partners.
One way that we are participating locally this year is through our “Stuff the Trunk” event on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Dietert Center.
North Park Subaru is loaning us a vehicle for the day to stuff the trunk with pet food items for our Meals on Wheels clients with pets.
Many of our clients would rather go hungry to make sure that their pet has food. Let’s make sure that everyone, pets included, is fed this holiday season.
Please drop off your pet food, treat or pet toy donation at the entrance of the center and then join us for our annual Community Open House and Volunteer Appreciation celebration from 2 to 4 p.m.
That’s this Thursday — come enjoy some great people treats and “Share the Love” with our community.
Oh, and Elvis might make an appearance.
SHARE THE WARMTH, TOO
If you have any new or gently used coats, scarves, hats or gloves, please consider donating them to the Kerr County United Way Community Winter Wear Drive for those in need. You can drop them off at Pint and Plow Brewing Company, 332 Clay St., which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except Tuesdays.
The Dietert Center is honored to be a recipient of Kerr County United Way funds annually, and we look forward to helping out on this project.
If you are coming to the center, you can drop them off to me, and I will deliver them for you. Just tell Missy and the volunteers at the front desk to give them to me.
Thanks so much in advance for helping us keep our community members warm this winter.
AROUND THE CENTER
Club Ed is closing out the year with a great class on Elder Law & Medicaid for Long-term Care on Thursday, Dec. 12. Also, to help you stay fit for the holidays, all the regular health and fitness classes will be in session so that everyone can get ready for all those great holiday refreshments or recover from them.
The new Club Ed catalog has arrived. You should get yours in the mail soon, so you can start getting ready for the New Year.
Just a heads up: The bus leaves for Lucky Eagle Casino on Feb. 4, so save your Christmas money and join us for a fun day trip.
Looking for that last- minute Christmas gift? How about a gift certificate for a friend or loved one? Choose from a Club Ed class, Dietert membership, travel voucher or even a Pie of the Month club certificate. We will print out a beautiful certificate for your gift and, best of all, this will help the Dietert Center, too.
Remember, anyone of any age can participate in the classes at the center and dine with us Monday through Friday.
If you are younger than 60 years of age, the price for lunch is only $8, and if you are 60 or older, fill out a quick form for us and your meal is by donation ($4 is suggested).
Lunch in the dining room consists of soup, salad, entrée, sides, dessert, coffee, and tea.
We are serving peppered chopped beef steak today, chicken enchilada bake on Thursday, Italian beef and pasta on Friday, arroz con pollo on Monday, beef tips on Tuesday and rosemary chicken on Dec. 18.
Call 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.