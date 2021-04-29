Last week’s economic summit sponsored by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce highlighted the inevitable growth forecasted for the Austin-San Antonio-Hill Country triangle over the next 10 years. This expected influx in new commerce and workers presents substantial business and economic opportunities for Kerrville, but it also comes with many challenges.
Perhaps the biggest challenge will be ensuring our area has a water supply adequate to properly support new growth. Fortunately, Kerrville has in the past been blessed with forward-thinking stewards of our water resources, and the adoption of a long-range water plan by city council in 2020 further emphasized the city’s commitment to ensuring our water needs continue to be addressed and met in a timely manner.
