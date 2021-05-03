My husband and I would like to thank the management at the Rio 10 cinema for providing a safe and very clean environment so that we can return to the movies.
We subscribe to several streaming services that allow us to watch movies, but there is nothing like seeing a movie on the big screen and sharing a bucket of popcorn.
