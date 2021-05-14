The Kerrville Daily Times May 1 editorial was no surprise. I again ask, how do you judge the character and judgment of a candidate without knowing their political affiliation?
In today’s environment, Democrats have become the party of radical socialism. They promote the killing of babies. They are against school choice. They are against the only form of energy that can move goods and people from one coast to the other. They stifle dissent whenever they can. They edit the news they want you to see. They are going to raise your taxes and limit your choices if you let them take control of your city or your state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.