In regards to the Opinion on How Concerned the Democrats versus the Republicans are to the Corona Virus. I have a real problem with that survey!! What does that matter! This is not a political crisis, this is an American Crisis, a National crisis ! At a time when we need to pull together and support each other no matter our politics, there is no need for the Media to try to divide us! We are one, We are the United States of America! Support each other, love each other and PRAY for our Nation.
Laurinda Boyd, Kerrville
