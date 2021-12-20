I certainly enjoyed the “How She Sees It” column in the weekend (Dec. 18-19) edition of The Kerrville Daily Times. Ms. Nikki Caines wrote it exactly as I have done in many of my past letters.
For whatever their reason, the city council and the mayor have decided they do not want the public to know what they are up to in their meetings and actions. Many times I have asked what the mayor meant when he used the terms “tight lipped” and “secret.” The people have a right to know what they are doing, especially when their actions will affect those citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.