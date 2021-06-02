In regard to wearing/not wearing a mask. The main reason for wearing a mask is to protect other people from you, because should you cough, what is expelled from your mouth travels farther if you are not wearing a mask than if you are.
So, I have one question for the folks who choose not to wear a mask: If you cough and my wife is standing close enough to you that air from your cough reaches her and in spite of her mask, she still inhales a bit, but she is standing far enough away that if you had a mask on, your cough wouldn’t have reached her and the result of your coughing is she catches the COVID from you and dies. What should I do to you?
